24/7 Customer Engagement Service Leader Smith.ai Releases Call Recording & Transcription
Smith.ai launches call recording and transcription services so businesses have complete visibility into all conversations.
Los Altos, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Business owners and operators understand the value of outsourcing, but may struggle to relinquish control to third-party service providers. Smith.ai, a leader in 24/7 customer engagement services, addresses this challenge by providing transparency and fostering trust with clients, partners, and employees. Today, Smith.ai became the first virtual receptionist service to release call recording and transcription, giving clients full access to their conversations.
Smith.ai can automatically record all inbound and outbound calls businesses have outsourced to them, enabling easy access to complete recordings and transcripts of calls taken on their behalf. Call recordings provide accurate records, including the nuance of tone and verbatim dialog. Business owners and operators are able to provide a positive customer experience with access to accurate and detailed call data.
Smith.ai is the only virtual receptionist service providing full transcripts of calls. Using state-of-the-art AI-powered infrastructure, Smith.ai can transcribe audio with human-level accuracy, automatically detecting and attributing quotes to individual participants of the conversation. With searchable transcripts, clients can recall past conversations using keywords and phrases with an intelligent search engine.
In addition to audio recordings and speech-to-text transcription, Smith.ai protects confidential client information by automatically redacting personally identifiable information (PII) — such as credit card and Social Security numbers.
“We’re dedicated to building tools that empower business owners and staff to deliver world-class service to their clients, no matter how busy they find themselves,” says Justin Maxwell, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. “The ease of use, reliability, and security is second-to-none. We’re especially proud to be the first virtual receptionist service to provide this type of technology.”
Smith.ai has again proven itself as a trailblazer in customer engagement by making it even easier for businesses to have comprehensive customer insights with access to recordings and searchable, interactive post-call transcripts.
"These new Smith.ai features help me understand the clients that are calling in and what’s most important to them,” says Katherine Kyle, partner of Kyle and Kyle Law and longtime Smith.ai customer. “By listening closely and hearing what’s going on, we’re able to improve the client experience.”
Smith.ai is proud to offer a full suite of conversation intelligence features to meet business needs. Current Smith.ai clients can enable call recording and transcription in their Smith.ai dashboard. To learn more about call recording and transcription, among other solutions provided by Smith.ai, visit https://smith.ai.
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are small- to mid-size service-based operations in the U.S. and Canada. Our live, North America-based receptionists handle calls, texts, website chats, and social messages; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
Smith.ai can automatically record all inbound and outbound calls businesses have outsourced to them, enabling easy access to complete recordings and transcripts of calls taken on their behalf. Call recordings provide accurate records, including the nuance of tone and verbatim dialog. Business owners and operators are able to provide a positive customer experience with access to accurate and detailed call data.
Smith.ai is the only virtual receptionist service providing full transcripts of calls. Using state-of-the-art AI-powered infrastructure, Smith.ai can transcribe audio with human-level accuracy, automatically detecting and attributing quotes to individual participants of the conversation. With searchable transcripts, clients can recall past conversations using keywords and phrases with an intelligent search engine.
In addition to audio recordings and speech-to-text transcription, Smith.ai protects confidential client information by automatically redacting personally identifiable information (PII) — such as credit card and Social Security numbers.
“We’re dedicated to building tools that empower business owners and staff to deliver world-class service to their clients, no matter how busy they find themselves,” says Justin Maxwell, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. “The ease of use, reliability, and security is second-to-none. We’re especially proud to be the first virtual receptionist service to provide this type of technology.”
Smith.ai has again proven itself as a trailblazer in customer engagement by making it even easier for businesses to have comprehensive customer insights with access to recordings and searchable, interactive post-call transcripts.
"These new Smith.ai features help me understand the clients that are calling in and what’s most important to them,” says Katherine Kyle, partner of Kyle and Kyle Law and longtime Smith.ai customer. “By listening closely and hearing what’s going on, we’re able to improve the client experience.”
Smith.ai is proud to offer a full suite of conversation intelligence features to meet business needs. Current Smith.ai clients can enable call recording and transcription in their Smith.ai dashboard. To learn more about call recording and transcription, among other solutions provided by Smith.ai, visit https://smith.ai.
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are small- to mid-size service-based operations in the U.S. and Canada. Our live, North America-based receptionists handle calls, texts, website chats, and social messages; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
Contact
Smith.aiContact
Maddy Martin
(650) 727-5598
https://smith.ai
Maddy Martin
(650) 727-5598
https://smith.ai
Categories