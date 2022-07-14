Liveplex Launches ION, Its Web 3.0 Product for the Media Newsrooms of the Future
ION revolutionizes the newsroom to help detect tangible news assets from non-real ones. With its built-in commerce engine, Liveplex Ion integrates social commerce and advertising into the newsrooms, enabling audience attention and loyalty management.
Palo Alto, CA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Liveplex Incorporated, the Web3.0 infrastructure platform company which focuses on digitally transforming the media and entertainment ecosystem, announced today that it had launched its new product for News Media Organizations that will enable newspapers, news portals and television channels to bring more accountability to their operations.
Arunabh Das Gupta, CEO of Liveplex introduced the product: "Web 3.0 technology, ranging from NFTs to Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), are game-changers for the news media business. Liveplex ION is the platform that enables capabilities in the business models of News Media Organizations, will get them miles ahead of the pack as companies race to get ahead in Web 3.0."
“We have designed a product that will allow newsrooms to up their current Web 2.0 strategy in a completely immersive experience,” says Arunabh Das Sharma, CEO of Liveplex. “ION introduces the newsroom platform for agencies ready to make that leap into web3.”
ION transforms the newsroom to help detect tangible news assets from non-real ones. With its built-in commerce engine, the platform also integrates social commerce and advertising into the newsrooms, enabling audience attention and loyalty management as they drive with their audiences.
Das Sharma, speaking about the specialized product, also added that "Ion not only provides benefits to broadcasters and audience members, but also to any brands wishing to advertise.
The CTO of Liveplex, Aman Singh explains, "Advertising on ION becomes an experience. Brands advertising on the ION platform can create experiences for the audiences they want to engage. The audience determines the experiential journey, and the brands get access to the audience engagement trends.'
He added that, "ION can convert the newsroom into a smooth, immersive platform that allows remote guests to walk into a metaverse environment to interact and present their content through avatars from wherever in the world they are, yet be seated next to each other."
Das Sharma further claims, “This is the future of newsrooms, and we are excited to be at the front end of this development.”
Other unique features of the ION platform are fact-checking and credibility checks for news reporting on the blockchain. ION ensures that the news audience is watching and consuming fact-based, authentic, traceable sources.
For more info, speak with Michael Fletcher at hello@liveplex.io
For more info, speak with Michael Fletcher at hello@liveplex.io
Contact
Michael Fletcher
415-599-4146
https://www.liveplex.io/
Categories