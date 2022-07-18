Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test.
Raleigh, NC, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The team at Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories recently announced they have developed a new monkeypox test. Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that is related to variola virus, which causes smallpox.
There are two types (or clades) of monkeypox virus: West African and Congo Basin. Infections in the current outbreak are from the West African type.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever; headache; muscle pain; chill; exhaustion; and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, and genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. “Our team has worked around the clock to
develop this new test and is prepared if large scale outbreaks start to occur,” said Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical.
There are two types (or clades) of monkeypox virus: West African and Congo Basin. Infections in the current outbreak are from the West African type.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever; headache; muscle pain; chill; exhaustion; and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, and genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. “Our team has worked around the clock to
develop this new test and is prepared if large scale outbreaks start to occur,” said Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical.
Contact
Mako Medical LabratoriesContact
Bob Perman
844-625-6522
Makomedical.com
Bob Perman
844-625-6522
Makomedical.com
Categories