Dappz Sports to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Their New Shop in Los Angeles
After grossing over 5 millions dollars in 2021, Dappz Sports has graduated out of the owner’s bedroom and is opening a brick and mortar store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California, where fans can purchase cards in person, meet other collectors and attend events where they can get their cards signed by special guests and their favorite sports players.
Los Angeles, CA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dappz Sports is an online business and social media brand that sells highly sought after collectable sports cards and memorabilia through their website and via live streams on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and Whatnot. Started by Matt Mcguckin in 2020 right as the collectible card market regained popularity, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. The business grew quickly grossing over 5 million dollars in 2021. Thanks to its online success, Dappz Sports has graduated out of the owner’s bedroom and is opening a brick and mortar store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California, where fans can purchase cards in person, meet other collectors and attend events where they can get their cards signed by special guests and their favorite sports players.
