AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Following its annual review, the AM Best Company has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-, Excellent for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington.
Flemington, NJ, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington announced today that its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) has been affirmed by AM Best Rating Services, the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. The company’s Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) was also affirmed and the outlook for both ratings is Stable.
“As a Mutual company, we aren’t in business to make a profit for stockholders like publicly traded insurers are. Our only focus is on our Policyholders and how to improve our ability to protect and serve their interests,” said Scott St. Angel, President & CEO of Farmers. “The affirmation of our rating by AM Best gives our Policyholders confidence that we will be there when they need us, just as we have been since our founding in 1856.”
A Best’s Financial Strength Rating (FSR) is an independent opinion of an insurer’s financial strength and ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. The AM Best rating is assigned after a comprehensive review and analysis of the company’s balance sheet, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management capabilities.
About Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Founded in 1856, Farmers of Flemington is among the oldest, most reliable, and most respected insurance companies in New Jersey. With over 165 years of experience and an A-, Excellent financial strength rating from AM Best, our Policyholders can count on Farmers of Flemington to be there when they need us. For more information, visit us online at www.farmersofflemington.com.
“As a Mutual company, we aren’t in business to make a profit for stockholders like publicly traded insurers are. Our only focus is on our Policyholders and how to improve our ability to protect and serve their interests,” said Scott St. Angel, President & CEO of Farmers. “The affirmation of our rating by AM Best gives our Policyholders confidence that we will be there when they need us, just as we have been since our founding in 1856.”
A Best’s Financial Strength Rating (FSR) is an independent opinion of an insurer’s financial strength and ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. The AM Best rating is assigned after a comprehensive review and analysis of the company’s balance sheet, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management capabilities.
About Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Founded in 1856, Farmers of Flemington is among the oldest, most reliable, and most respected insurance companies in New Jersey. With over 165 years of experience and an A-, Excellent financial strength rating from AM Best, our Policyholders can count on Farmers of Flemington to be there when they need us. For more information, visit us online at www.farmersofflemington.com.
Contact
Farmers Insurance Company of FlemingtonContact
Chin-Ling Sujet
908-782-4120 x603
www.farmersofflemington.com
Chin-Ling Sujet
908-782-4120 x603
www.farmersofflemington.com
Categories