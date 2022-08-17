Smyrna Pawn Shop Announces Book Bags and School Supplies Awarded to Local Families
Smyrna Pawn Shop is one of Georgia's oldest and most trusted family-owned Cobb pawn shops. Smyrna Pawn Shop began in 1977 and opened the pawn shop and its service to their community. They are proud to announce that they are giving book bags, and school supplies to local students.
Smyrna, GA, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gage, a team member at Smyrna Pawn Shop stated, "We always try to help out. Kids are the future to our community," when asked why Smyrna Pawn Shop is providing school supplies and book bags for the children in their community.
Smyrna Pawn Shop announced their Back to School Supply Campaign is in full swing.
Smyrna Pawn Shop isn't just a full service pawn shop, they are an active community business. Located about 10 minutes Northwest of Atlanta, GA in Cobb County, the business owners understand that at times all people need support and help. They are quick to jump in and help working alongside the local police departments to reach kids in need.
Smyrna Pawn Shop's announcement of their Back To School Supplies Campaign exemplifies that kids are important and the 112 schools in the area have children who need support.
With each person giving a notebook, crayons, book bag, or other items, several children will smile when they carry their supplies to school knowing they can succeed.
Like Gage said, "kids are the future" and by supporting them they have a higher chance of success. Let's join Smyrna Pawn and help them reach the 107,379 students in the area.
For more information, visit: www.smyrnapawn.com/.
Contact
Jason Wallace
(770) 874-0786
https://pawnsmyrna.com/
