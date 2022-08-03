Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Law Ruler
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service and boost productivity.
Los Altos, CA, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Smith.ai, a leader in 24/7 customer engagement known for its bilingual virtual receptionist and intake services, and Law Ruler, a leading legal CRM, marketing automation, and intake platform, announced the launch of an integration that allows Law Ruler customers to reap the benefits of Smith.ai's services by enabling their firms to answer every call and respond faster to new client opportunities.
Both, Law Ruler and Smith.ai endeavor to make legal work more productive and efficient. With this integration, any call handled by Smith.ai’s receptionists is visible directly within Law Ruler. Attorneys and staff will be able to understand the work that’s been completed. They can then identify tasks for the next steps, all within a single program: Law Ruler.
"Integrating Smith.ai with Law Ruler is truly an example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts,” said Scott Clasen, VP of Marketing at ProfitSolv (Law Ruler’s parent company). “Seeing the tremendous growth of Smith.ai in the legal space over the last several years cemented our decision to build an integration with them that helps law firms more easily monitor, personalize, and respond to prospective and existing clients in the most efficient way possible. We couldn't be happier for this opportunity to better serve both lawyers and their clients using best-in-class technology and services.”
“We’re empowering law firms with the tools needed to deliver first-class service to their clients, no matter how busy they find themselves,” said Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. “Our 24/7 receptionists are an essential resource to firms with limited staff, time, and budget. Our receptionists handle calls, website chats, SMS, and Facebook messages, so they don't miss out on new clients or opportunities to communicate promptly with existing clients who need to get in touch with their attorney.”
The integration with Law Ruler, along with the suite of Smith.ai customer engagement solutions, allows law firms to reduce the amount of time they spend on day-to-day disruptions such as phone calls, significantly improving productivity so they can focus on supporting business priorities. Aaron says, “We’re making it easier for them to succeed with less effort, creating strong outcomes and a solid foundation for future growth at scale.”
To find out how Smith.ai and Law Ruler can help your law firm improve communications and operations, visit https://smith.ai and https://lawruler.com.
Join a free webinar on August 11, 2022, at 1:30 PM (EST) to learn How to Win and Work More Clients with Smith.ai & Law Ruler.
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a superior customer engagement service for small to medium-sized businesses, many of which are law firms and other service-based operations. Our live, North America-based receptionists answer calls, texts, and website chats; engage leads through sales outreach campaigns; qualify and intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments. Through a combination of exceptional human talent and AI technology, Smith.ai works seamlessly with in-house teams to dramatically improve responsiveness, client happiness, productivity, and marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
About Law Ruler
Law Ruler helps simplify and modernize your firm’s business with advanced CRM, automated marketing, and client intake features. Visit https://lawruler.com to start using marketing software built for lawyers.
Contact
Smith.aiContact
Maddy Martin
(650) 727-5598
https://smith.ai
Law Ruler media contact:
Kaleb Buckner, Marketing Director
kaleb.buckner@profitsolv.com
