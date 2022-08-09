Google Timeline Trips Into a Mileage Log? It’s Now Possible with MileageWise.
Drivers can now transfer their trips from Google Timeline into an IRS-proof mileage log, thanks to Florida-based mileage logging company MileageWise Inc. People who are in need of a mileage log can either upload their Google Timeline data in MileageWise’s software or - if time is short - they can outsource the entire task to the company. The unique software of MileageWise also helps U.S. drivers backtrack their missing business miles for any previous tax year.
Sarasota, FL, August 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Many U.S. drivers lack a mileage log sufficient enough for an IRS audit but have Google Location History turned on on the other hand. This means that their trips have been recorded by Google in the background, which sounds like a good solution for a mileage log.
Although users are not able to do it themselves, Florida-based mileage logging company MileageWise offers a solution to upload these Google Timeline trip files in their software to create a mileage log out of them. The best thing is that it’s 100% IRS-compliant.
MileageWise’s mileage logging solution consists of a duo of an automatic Mileage Tracker Application - which is used for everyday automatic trip tracking - and a Web Dashboard Platform, where users (even companies with the Shared Team Dashboard) who are looking to fix their past mileage log can import their Google Timeline files, then edit and print their 100% IRS-compliant mileage log in only 7 minutes per month.
If a driver doesn’t have enough time to create their mileage log, the company is able to assemble monthly mileage logs for the needed months and years in a way that fulfills all requirements - both the IRS’s and the user’s, as using this method they can deduct $12,000 per vehicle for a year averagely.
If a driver chooses to get MileageWise to prepare their mileage log, they need to provide the company with all the relevant information - such as trips, locations, odometer readings or the JSON files from Google Timeline - and MileageWise will start assembling the guaranteed IRS-compliant mileage log.
