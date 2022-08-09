Google Timeline Trips Into a Mileage Log? It’s Now Possible with MileageWise.

Drivers can now transfer their trips from Google Timeline into an IRS-proof mileage log, thanks to Florida-based mileage logging company MileageWise Inc. People who are in need of a mileage log can either upload their Google Timeline data in MileageWise’s software or - if time is short - they can outsource the entire task to the company. The unique software of MileageWise also helps U.S. drivers backtrack their missing business miles for any previous tax year.