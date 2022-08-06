CESO Finance Taps Ropia Consulting to Bolster Federal Compliance Service Offering for School Districts
CESO Finance entered into an exclusive partnership with Ropia Consulting, led by finance industry veteran Adrienne Mutzenberger, CPA. This strategic partnership enables CESO Finance to assist K-12 school districts in federal compliance as it relates to the administration of federal funds.
Minneapolis, MN, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CESO Finance, a division of The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO), is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Ropia Consulting. This strategic move is part of CESO’s efforts to offer school districts the support they need to navigate thorny compliance standards in the process of administering federal funds. “In the wake of the pandemic, school districts received significant levels of federal funding without the in-depth expertise and manpower to stay on top of compliance,” said Lance Libengood, Chief Executive Officer at CESO. “We’re constantly working to rethink the ways that schools can overcome operational challenges, and this partnership allows us to approach districts with real solutions in a complex financial climate.”
Ropia Consulting, founded by Chief Consultant Adrienne Mutzenberger, will serve as the primary source of federal compliance consultation in the growing CESO Finance division. “I am tremendously excited to work exclusively with CESO Finance to support the needs of school districts,” Mutzenberger said. "Federal compliance regulations are changing all of the time, and school finance departments need a dedicated resource to ensure they are doing everything they can to eliminate exposure and alleviate burden."
About CESO
The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO) was formed in 2006 to provide operational and advisory services to school districts. A total of 110 employees work across the different divisions of CESO. Based in Minneapolis, CESO currently supports 125 school districts in 25 states with communications, facilities, finance, human resources, technology, and transportation services. Find out more information at www.theceso.com.
For questions regarding CESO, please contact Vice President of Business Development Tim Ammon at tim.ammon@theceso.com or 612.213.2892.
Ropia Consulting, founded by Chief Consultant Adrienne Mutzenberger, will serve as the primary source of federal compliance consultation in the growing CESO Finance division. “I am tremendously excited to work exclusively with CESO Finance to support the needs of school districts,” Mutzenberger said. "Federal compliance regulations are changing all of the time, and school finance departments need a dedicated resource to ensure they are doing everything they can to eliminate exposure and alleviate burden."
About CESO
The Center for Effective School Operations (CESO) was formed in 2006 to provide operational and advisory services to school districts. A total of 110 employees work across the different divisions of CESO. Based in Minneapolis, CESO currently supports 125 school districts in 25 states with communications, facilities, finance, human resources, technology, and transportation services. Find out more information at www.theceso.com.
For questions regarding CESO, please contact Vice President of Business Development Tim Ammon at tim.ammon@theceso.com or 612.213.2892.
Contact
CESOContact
Jamaal Gilbert
612-599-2746
theceso.com
Jamaal Gilbert
612-599-2746
theceso.com
Categories