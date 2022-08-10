Afromaha and Lozier Present Afro Fest Omaha
Omaha, NE, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Afromaha and Lozier proudly present the fourth annual Afro Fest Omaha on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm-10pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.
This family-friendly event returns to celebrate Omaha’s diversity and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture, featuring authentic African cuisine, live performances, art, shopping and more, in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora. Judy Kiagiri, co-organizer, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Lozier as Presenting Sponsor, and all our sponsors and community services partners, as we share the beauty of the many diverse African cultures with all of Omaha.”
Tickets are available at www.afromaha.com. Early General Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. VIP Tickets are available online. Festival attendees will enjoy performances by internationally renowned headliner TENI from Nigeria, BM from Congo, our local African Culture Connection, educational content curated by The Great Academy, fun activities in the Children’s Village, and dancing the night away at the “Safari Afro Rhythmz Destination” with the internationally acclaimed DJ Fully Focus. Visit the African Market to shop from an array of vendors, including food, crafts, jewelry, and clothing. “Experience Africa in the heart of Omaha!” exclaims Joubel Teko, co-organizer.
Afromaha uses its platform to connect people, foster creativity, and engage the African diaspora in the local community.
This family-friendly event returns to celebrate Omaha’s diversity and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture, featuring authentic African cuisine, live performances, art, shopping and more, in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora. Judy Kiagiri, co-organizer, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Lozier as Presenting Sponsor, and all our sponsors and community services partners, as we share the beauty of the many diverse African cultures with all of Omaha.”
Tickets are available at www.afromaha.com. Early General Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. VIP Tickets are available online. Festival attendees will enjoy performances by internationally renowned headliner TENI from Nigeria, BM from Congo, our local African Culture Connection, educational content curated by The Great Academy, fun activities in the Children’s Village, and dancing the night away at the “Safari Afro Rhythmz Destination” with the internationally acclaimed DJ Fully Focus. Visit the African Market to shop from an array of vendors, including food, crafts, jewelry, and clothing. “Experience Africa in the heart of Omaha!” exclaims Joubel Teko, co-organizer.
Afromaha uses its platform to connect people, foster creativity, and engage the African diaspora in the local community.
Contact
AfromahaContact
Judy Kiagiri
402-957-4145
www.afromaha.com
Judy Kiagiri
402-957-4145
www.afromaha.com
Categories