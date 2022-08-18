East Village’s Big Transformation; Calgary EV’s Real Estate Portal Offers Exclusive Access to East Village Resources, Realtors, and Properties
Decades ago, The East Village was among the most derelict and dangerous parts of Calgary. Years later, The East Village is undergoing major developments due to city planning and funding which has turned it into one of the city’s up and coming communities. Due to its traumatic past, there are very few real estate resources available despite the community being full of brand new condos. Calgary EV is a new property portal designed exclusively for city goers interested in East Village housing.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Not too long ago, Calgary East Village was a neighborhood notorious for violence and drugs. It’s not an exaggeration to say that anyone who walked by the community had to dodge puddles of blood, vomit and needles. It wasn’t until the early 2000s when that started to change. At this time, the municipal government and private investors pledged $400M and $3B respectively to overhaul the area into the modern, upbeat district that it is today.
Due to these major city developments, the East Village is now teaming with new condos accompanied by the latest perks, amenities and best riverfront views. From beast to beauty, the East Village has gone from a dilapidated block to a lively community with a booming social scene. It’s home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, boutiques, galleries, and indie music venues. This includes amazing and unique architecture, such as the National Music Center (Studio Bell), New Central Library, RiverWalk, and Fort Calgary. As of now, there are only 4,000 residents in the East Village, however, this number is expected to over double in the next few years.
Currently, few realtors are focused on this area while builders are scaling their projects at a rapid rate. As a result, not many real estate resources exist there for home buyers and sellers. In spite of this, the area is expected to experience a population boom very soon which is why Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty’s Associate Broker, founded an East Village exclusive real estate brand for the influx of new homeowners. Calgary EV is a real estate portal that offers resources, expertise and property listings exclusive to the East Village. Kamil’s aim is to bridge the current market gap in East Village real estate information so that it’s more widely available and accessible to everyone.
Ideally, this will smooth the transition in expected real estate and population growth that is to come in the next few years. Overall, the continual development of the East Village has turned the tables on its troublesome history and with new real estate, resources and people, it will only soar to new heights.
