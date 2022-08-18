East Village’s Big Transformation; Calgary EV’s Real Estate Portal Offers Exclusive Access to East Village Resources, Realtors, and Properties

Decades ago, The East Village was among the most derelict and dangerous parts of Calgary. Years later, The East Village is undergoing major developments due to city planning and funding which has turned it into one of the city’s up and coming communities. Due to its traumatic past, there are very few real estate resources available despite the community being full of brand new condos. Calgary EV is a new property portal designed exclusively for city goers interested in East Village housing.