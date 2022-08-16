The Start of an Industry Empire; Calgary Multifamily Offers Multifamily Property Investment Exclusive Real Estate Resources

Multifamily real estate is a big part of property investing, however, there are very few resources and portals specifically available for multifamily investors. Consequently, potential investors have to browse through 20-30 sites before finding the information, listings, or agents they need. Due to the lack of dedicated resources, Kamil Lalji created Calgary Multifamily which is a unique real estate platform specifically for multifamily investors.