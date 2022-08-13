Western Loan and Jewelry Launched a Fine Jewelry Purchase Program
The holidays will be here around the corner, and Western Loan and Jewelry announced they have a program to buy gold, silver, diamonds, and fine jewelry for top dollar. This will help people liquidate unused items in preparation for the holiday season.
Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When school starts families and people start thinking about how they will afford gifts for the holiday season. Western Loan and Jewelry announced they launched a fine jewelry purchase program to assist sellers liquidate unused or underworn jewelry. This option will help families put together funds to help with holiday expenses.
Western Jewelry and Loan is a full service pawn shop. They buy, sell, and pawn on luxury items. They need to keep their shelves full and want customers to know they pay top dollar for items.
With goods and services being more and more expensive, planning ahead for the 2022 holiday season is important. Western Jewelry and Loan will consider all fine jewelry, diamonds, gold, silver, and other precious metals.
They can also help with fast cash through short term pawn loans.
For more information, visit: www.westernloan.com.
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
