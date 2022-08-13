PB Pawn and Jewelry Launched Luxury Purse Authentication Services
Nothing would be more infuriating than buying a luxury handbag like a Louis Vuitton to take it home and discover it was a fake. Several counterfeits look like the real deal. PB Pawn and Jewelry launched a service to authenticate all designer purses.
San Diego, CA, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With modern technology and improved skills, making and selling counterfeit designer handbags has become a business opportunity for the unscrupulous person.
To help build buyers confidence when they are purchasing pre-owned designer handbags like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel, PB Pawn and Jewelry launched a designer purse authentication service.
If a customer has a designer purse and they want to pawn or sell it, the experts at the store will authenticate and value the purse while the customer waits.
The entire process is transparent and sellers can ask all the questions they need to feel good about the transaction.
PB Pawn and Jewelry not only authenticates designer handbags, they test precious metals and value all items brought into the store according to current market values.
For more information, visit: www.pbpawn.com/
