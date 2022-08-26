Parker Pawn Launched a New Line of Nintendo and XBox Pre-Owned Consoles
Finding the perfect gift or looking to start putting things on layaway for the holidays, Parker Pawn at the Yadkin Road Parker Pawn & Jewelry location launched a new inventory line of pre-owned gaming consoles.
Spring Lake, NC, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In Spring of 2012 Nintendo launched the 3DS console to the public. It came out in Cosmos Black, Misty Pink, and Cobalt Blue color variations.
Parker Pawn announced they have a pre-owned Nintendo 3DS Pearl Pink Console in the box for sale as part of their new gaming line.
Holidays will be here before buyers have time to prepare. Parker Pawn and Jewelry has announced the new line of different gaming consoles as a way to help consumers set gifts aside or even participate in their layaway program so holiday gift giving is a breeze.
People spend an average of $648 on gifts for family, friends, and co-workers. By taking advantage of the affordable gaming options at Parker Pawn and Jewelry people can stretch their dollar even further.
Preparing for the holiday season can be stressful. With the newly launched preowned gaming line at Parker Pawn and Jewelry, consumers can find what they need at a fraction of retail prices.
For more information visit: www.parkerpawn.com
Parker Pawn announced they have a pre-owned Nintendo 3DS Pearl Pink Console in the box for sale as part of their new gaming line.
Holidays will be here before buyers have time to prepare. Parker Pawn and Jewelry has announced the new line of different gaming consoles as a way to help consumers set gifts aside or even participate in their layaway program so holiday gift giving is a breeze.
People spend an average of $648 on gifts for family, friends, and co-workers. By taking advantage of the affordable gaming options at Parker Pawn and Jewelry people can stretch their dollar even further.
Preparing for the holiday season can be stressful. With the newly launched preowned gaming line at Parker Pawn and Jewelry, consumers can find what they need at a fraction of retail prices.
For more information visit: www.parkerpawn.com
Contact
Parker PawnContact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Categories