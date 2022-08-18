Jenny's Wins Coveted NY Cannabis Processing License
Stuyvesant, NY, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has announced that Jenny’s Baked at Home Company has been approved for one of the first processing licenses in the new adult-use cannabis market in New York State. Jenny’s license allows the Company to process, manufacture and distribute cannabis in the legal market.
“We are so grateful for Governor Hochul’s visionary leadership in the cannabis industry nationwide, and for granting our license,” said Jenny Argie, founder and CEO of Jenny’s Baked at Home Company. “We have worked incredibly hard for the past eight years to build our company, to maintain all the required certifications, and to reach this historic milestone in the State of New York. The Governor has kept her promise to push New York’s market forward quickly using the local companies with the most experience, and we, in turn, look forward to creating a robust market featuring New York talent, creativity, and expertise.”
Jenny’s, one of the first women-owned cannabis companies to become licensed in New York, is headquartered in Stuyvesant, NY which is 30 minutes from Albany and 2 hours from New York City. The Company’s 21.5-acre property includes a 12,000 square foot processing and manufacturing facility that is certified C-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices). Per OCM regulations, Jenny’s is required – and one of the few companies allowed – to distribute cannabis products facility to dispensaries statewide.
Jenny’s Baked at Home was founded by international business veteran Jenny Argie, whose deep background includes the creation of Argington which designed and manufactured high-end children’s furniture products for 15 years. At its peak, Jenny designed, manufactured, and distributed from 35 factories in China, and sold through major big-box outlets and high-end retailers globally. Argie was featured in Time Magazine, the NY Times, and numerous major publications highlighting her design and marketing abilities, which she now brings to the cannabis space.
Companies interested in investing in or learning more about Jenny’s NY facility should contact Info@JennysBakedAtHome.com and visit the company website: www.JennysBakedAtHome.com.
Christopher Smith
(310) 266-8610
www.jennysbakedathome.com
