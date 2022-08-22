VB Attorneys File Complaint Against Texas A&M University Fraternity for Alleged Hazing Injuries

VB Attorneys, a leading personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas, has filed a complaint in Harris County, TX, on behalf of Texas A&M University students allegedly injured during rush week hazing. The complaint was filed against the Texas Tau Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Inc., and many others.