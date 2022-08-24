Smyrna Pawn Announced Their Participation in National Night Out
National Night Out is a gathering of communities, the people, law enforcement, and business to help reduce crime. Smyrna Pawn announced they were a part of the festivities.
Smyrna, GA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- True to National Night Out as an event across America, Smyrna, Georgia neighborhoods and community police officers held a National Night Out event this year. The good people of Smyrna and Cobb County worked with local law enforcement, the police department, and local businesses to build partnerships to protect their communities.
Smyrna Pawn is a pawn shop that works to support their community with trusted pawn services. They provide alternative financial solutions to those in need.
Smyrna reported this year's event was well attended, had free food, music and treats for the kids. The owners of Smyrna handout book bags for the kids.
The turn out was tremendous and helps build working relationships between law enforcement and the community to help fight crime.
Even the class of 2023 attended from the local highschool.
Each year, Smyrna Pawn and their sister store Paulding Pawn go over and beyond in their communities to help build trusting relationships, promote safety, and provide quality pawn services and next year they will do the same. www.smyrnapawn.com/
