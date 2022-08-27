Lambert Pawn Announced They Have Luxury Watch Buying, Selling, Pawning Services
Luxury watches like Rolex and Patek Philippe can be difficult to find at an affordable price. Lambert Pawn announced they have a new and improved Luxury Watch services. They are hopeful the new service will make luxury watch owning affordable.
Whittier, CA, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lambert Pawn announced they now have a luxury watch program where they buy, sell, and pawn on designer watches. They have taken in watches in the past, and now they are focused on filling their shelves with quality and affordable watches for everyone.
Lambert now carries major luxury watch brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe, and also watches like Oris that carry a lower price tag, making owning a luxury watch within reach.
Oris watches are not inexpensive, and with this being said, they have a significantly lower price tag compared to other Swiss luxury mechanical watches. The price point of Oris watches allows the average layperson to own luxury watches. They have high quality timepieces that are affordable, and have pre-owned watches in their store.
Lambert Pawn Shop is a full service shop licensed in California and serves the beautiful cities of Whittier, Rowland Heights, El Rancho, Hacienda Heights, La Habra Heights, East Whittier and La Habra, California. After years of experience, they are very pleased to offer the luxury watch services to the community. Visit them at: www.lambertpawn.com
