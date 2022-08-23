NFT Investment Platform artèQ Now Listed on MEXC
Investors can now buy and sell artèQ NFT cryptocurrency token shares on mexc.com.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- artèQ, an investment capital enabling investments in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks, is thrilled to announce it is now listed on MEXC. The news come a month after a similar crypto token listing on BitMart.
Investing with artèQ represents a desirable investment in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks. artèQ is the first investment platform for buying and selling shares in bespoke NFT investments. It has built a diversified portfolio of expertly vetted works curated by the company’s industry-leading artèQ expert investing team, representing an investment in iconic NFT projects and digital artworks.
“The contemporary, creative investor is looking for limited, completely one-off NFTs, which to date are the hottest investments on the market,” said the President and CEO of artèQ, Farbod Sadeghian. “We find the best projects and artworks with potential for having the most momentum. artèQ secures assets on blockchain to create the NFT offering. We have already launched on BitMart and are excited to now be listed on mexc.com. As we grow, artèQ will continue to join various partner platforms based on project types.”
artèQ holders share the benefits of market price and increased asset value as per market demand, with staking up to 4% and verified NFT project staking up to 3.5%. Investors receive VIP whitelisting and exclusive drops, as well as $ARTEQ as currency for its exclusive projects.
artèQ is supported by MEXC, BitMart, Uniswap, CoinMarketCap and Coingecko.
NFT Capital has also added three premium projects, including thekiss.art, orsettogang.com and orpheusdao.com.
For more information and to start investing, visit arteq.io.
