New Book "Jesus + Seltzer" Offers Faith-Based Approach to Successful Sobriety

"Jesus + Seltzer" is a collection of meditations and stories intended to inspire hope in both addicts and alcoholics in recovery as well as the sober curious. Based on the author’s personal, raw and hopeful journey from decades of addiction to the freedom of sobriety, “Jesus + Seltzer” reflects on and celebrates the sober lifestyle in a pocket-sized, easy-to-read format for anyone, at any time, seeking a moment of encouragement.