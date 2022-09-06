NatureKue Introduces LiverSupport - Natural Dietary Supplement Supports Healthy Liver Function as It Reduces Fatty Deposits
NatureKue introduces LiverSupport, an herbal dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support to help detoxify their liver, reduce accumulated fatty deposits in the liver, and help maintain healthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
Rockville, MD, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NatureKue today introduced LiverSupport, an herbal dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support to help detoxify their liver, reduce accumulated fatty deposits in the liver, and help maintain healthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
“LiverSupport’s key active ingredient is Puer tea extract -- Deepure Tea -- an innovative and fermented tea extract containing high amounts of L-Theanine and tea Polyphenol from the leaves of a hundred-year-old tree from Asia known as, ‘The Wild Ancient Tree,’” said Project Manager Michael Mitchel. “I’m delighted to report that there is scientific evidence that Puer tea extract helps cleanse fatty cell deposits and enhances the liver detoxification process.”
That makes the availability of LiverSupport good news, because fatty deposits in the liver can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and, according to an article in the Harvard Health Blog, “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) . . . is on the rise — it now affects roughly 20% to 40% of the US population.”
LiverSupport’s Key Benefits
The benefits of LiverSupport’s key ingredient, Puer tea extract (Deepure Tea) include:
· Helps detoxify the liver
· Reduces accumulated fatty deposits in the liver
· Helps maintain healthy liver function
· Lowers blood sugar
· Improves energy levels
· Enhances the immune system
Puer tea extract, the key ingredient in LiverSupport, has been the subject of clinical studies backing the ingredient’s effectiveness.
In one, 59 overweight subjects participated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It found that consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with statistically significant weight loss when compared to placebo. Subjects showed fat loss in their arms, legs, and the gynoid region (hip/belly), as well as for total fat mass. The study concluded that the daily consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with significant weight loss, reduced body mass index, and an improved lipid profile.
In another study, 90 patients with metabolic syndrome were randomly divided into two groups, with the intervention group administered Puer tea extract, and the placebo group placebo capsules.
After three months' treatment, body mass index, waist hip ratio, blood lipids, blood sugar, immune and inflammatory index, and oxidation index of the patients with metabolic syndrome were tested and analyzed.
In the intervention group, the body mass index, waist-hip ratio, fasting and 2h postprandial blood glucose, serum total cholesterol, triglycerides, low density lipoprotein and apolipoprotein B-100 all decreased in the patients with metabolic syndrome.
The study concluded: “Pu'er tea demonstrated excellent potential in improving central obesity, adjusting blood lipid, lowering blood sugar, regulating immunity and resisting oxidation.”
The combination of Puer tea extract with other key ingredients in LiverSupport was granted two related patents in 2019 (owned by Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.):
· Pharmaceutical composition containing Silybin and L-Carnitine (Patent: US10307395B)
· Pharmaceutical composition containing Silybin (Patent: US10376490B)
About NatureKue
NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our customers maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health.
As a provider of natural dietary supplements, NatureKue must, and does, take quality assurance seriously. The company details its comprehensive approach to quality assurance, which covers three key areas: products, manufacturing process and customer service.
For more information on NatureKue, visit the NatureKue website.
References
§ Jensen, G. S., Beaman, J. L., He, Y., Guo, Z., & Sun, H. (2016). Reduction of body fat and improved lipid profile associated with daily consumption of a Puer tea extract in a hyperlipidemic population: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Clinical Interventions in Aging, 11, 367–376.
§ Chu, Song-Ling; Fu, Hong; Yang, Jin-Xia; Liu, Geng-Xin; Dou, Pan; Zhang, Liang; Tu, Peng-Fei; Wang, Xue-Mei (2011). A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study of Pu'er tea extract on the regulation of metabolic syndrome. Chinese Journal of Integrative Medicine, 17, 492-498.
Disclaimer: The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding these products. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.
“LiverSupport’s key active ingredient is Puer tea extract -- Deepure Tea -- an innovative and fermented tea extract containing high amounts of L-Theanine and tea Polyphenol from the leaves of a hundred-year-old tree from Asia known as, ‘The Wild Ancient Tree,’” said Project Manager Michael Mitchel. “I’m delighted to report that there is scientific evidence that Puer tea extract helps cleanse fatty cell deposits and enhances the liver detoxification process.”
That makes the availability of LiverSupport good news, because fatty deposits in the liver can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and, according to an article in the Harvard Health Blog, “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) . . . is on the rise — it now affects roughly 20% to 40% of the US population.”
LiverSupport’s Key Benefits
The benefits of LiverSupport’s key ingredient, Puer tea extract (Deepure Tea) include:
· Helps detoxify the liver
· Reduces accumulated fatty deposits in the liver
· Helps maintain healthy liver function
· Lowers blood sugar
· Improves energy levels
· Enhances the immune system
Puer tea extract, the key ingredient in LiverSupport, has been the subject of clinical studies backing the ingredient’s effectiveness.
In one, 59 overweight subjects participated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It found that consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with statistically significant weight loss when compared to placebo. Subjects showed fat loss in their arms, legs, and the gynoid region (hip/belly), as well as for total fat mass. The study concluded that the daily consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with significant weight loss, reduced body mass index, and an improved lipid profile.
In another study, 90 patients with metabolic syndrome were randomly divided into two groups, with the intervention group administered Puer tea extract, and the placebo group placebo capsules.
After three months' treatment, body mass index, waist hip ratio, blood lipids, blood sugar, immune and inflammatory index, and oxidation index of the patients with metabolic syndrome were tested and analyzed.
In the intervention group, the body mass index, waist-hip ratio, fasting and 2h postprandial blood glucose, serum total cholesterol, triglycerides, low density lipoprotein and apolipoprotein B-100 all decreased in the patients with metabolic syndrome.
The study concluded: “Pu'er tea demonstrated excellent potential in improving central obesity, adjusting blood lipid, lowering blood sugar, regulating immunity and resisting oxidation.”
The combination of Puer tea extract with other key ingredients in LiverSupport was granted two related patents in 2019 (owned by Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.):
· Pharmaceutical composition containing Silybin and L-Carnitine (Patent: US10307395B)
· Pharmaceutical composition containing Silybin (Patent: US10376490B)
About NatureKue
NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our customers maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health.
As a provider of natural dietary supplements, NatureKue must, and does, take quality assurance seriously. The company details its comprehensive approach to quality assurance, which covers three key areas: products, manufacturing process and customer service.
For more information on NatureKue, visit the NatureKue website.
References
§ Jensen, G. S., Beaman, J. L., He, Y., Guo, Z., & Sun, H. (2016). Reduction of body fat and improved lipid profile associated with daily consumption of a Puer tea extract in a hyperlipidemic population: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Clinical Interventions in Aging, 11, 367–376.
§ Chu, Song-Ling; Fu, Hong; Yang, Jin-Xia; Liu, Geng-Xin; Dou, Pan; Zhang, Liang; Tu, Peng-Fei; Wang, Xue-Mei (2011). A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study of Pu'er tea extract on the regulation of metabolic syndrome. Chinese Journal of Integrative Medicine, 17, 492-498.
Disclaimer: The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding these products. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.
Contact
NaturekueContact
Steven Drake
301-978-3895
https://naturekue.com
Steven Drake
301-978-3895
https://naturekue.com
Categories