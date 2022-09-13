NatureKue Introduces CardioSupport - Dietary Supplement Supports Healthy Heart Function and Improves Exercise Tolerance
CardioSupport is an herbal dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support to help maintain healthy heart function and normal blood pressure, reduce stress-related inflammation and enhance their exercise tolerance.
Rockville, MD, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NatureKue today introduced CardioSupport, an herbal dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support to help maintain healthy heart function and normal blood pressure, reduce stress-related inflammation, and enhance their exercise tolerance.
“Many scientific studies have demonstrated that CardioSupport’s key active ingredient, Qishen Yiqi, helps produce a number of heart-healthy benefits, including the reduction of myocardial injury and a marked improvement in exercise tolerance and quality of life for patients under treatment for heart disease,” said Project Manager Michael Mitchell. “And, for those without a heart ailment, CardioSupport promotes blood circulation, helps maintain normal blood pressure and reduces inflammation from stress.”
That means that CardioSupport can become part of anyone’s “heart healthy” lifestyle. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s “Seven Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle”: all of us should learn our health history, eat a healthy diet, move more (and sit less), quit smoking, take medicines as directed, avoid sugary drinks or too much alcohol and monitor your blood pressure at home.
CardioSupport’s Key Benefits
The benefits of CardioSupport and its key ingredient, Qishen Yiqi, include:
· Promotion of blood flow.
· Enhanced heart-healthy energy.
· Improved blood circulation.
· Enhanced exercise tolerance.
· Maintenance of normal blood pressure level.
· Reduced inflammation from stress.
Clinically Backed Key Ingredient
More than 30 patents (owned by Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) as well as clinical trials demonstrate the safety and efficacy of CardioSupport’s key ingredient, Qishen Yiqi, including these:
· Clinical Assessment of Complementary Treatment With QishenYiqi (T101)(QSYQ) on Ischemic Heart Failure (CACT-IHF) – In a randomized, double blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial involving 640 participants ages 40 to 79 who were being treated for IHF, those receiving six months of QSYQ showed improved exercise tolerance over those taking a placebo.
· Clinical Efficacy and Safety of QishenYiqi (T101) Combined with Conventional Western Medicine in the Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis – In this review of relevant randomized controlled trials investigating the clinical efficacy of QishenYiqi combined with conventional western medicine in treating chronic heart failure), QishenYiqi combined with conventional Western medicine (experience group) significantly improved clinical efficiency and patients’ heart health. The review concluded: QishenYiqi combined with conventional western medicine are better than conventional western medicine alone to improve the indicators of patients with CHF, which provides a certain basis for the treatment of CHF.
· Efficacy and safety of Qishen Yiqi dripping pills as a complementary treatment for Heart Failure: A protocol of updated systematic review and meta-analysis – This meta study of several clinical trials demonstrated that Qishen Yiqi Dripping pills (QSYQ) combined with routine western medicine treatment can further enhance the curative effect of heart failure (HF) patients. The study concluded that there is “credible and scientific evidence for the efficacy and safety of QSYQ in HF's complementary treatment, and at the same time QSYQ provides a convenient and effective choice for decision-makers and patients.”
About NatureKue
NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our clients maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health. For more information on NatureKue and its high-quality natural dietary supplements, visit the NatureKue website.
Disclaimer: The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made regarding these products. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.
Steven Drake
301-978-9895
https://naturekue.com
