Daniel Wilhelm Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Wilhelm has been promoted to senior account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since 2018, he has been responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, and client renewal efforts of the team’s senior management.
“Dan has dedicated himself to learning this very complex industry and the many lines of coverage available to our clients based throughout much of the United States” says Joseph Reynolds, senior vice president, RT ECP. “As a result, he’s gained the trust and respect of our agents as well as the entire organization at every level.”
Prior to joining the team, Wilhelm held managerial positions within the insurance, investment, and banking industries. In addition to working with JPMorgan Chase, he served as a commercial lines account manager with the Anderson Insurance Agency, direct manager for State Farm Insurance and district team leader and financial advisor for the McAdam Financial Group.
A resident of Medford, NJ, Wilhelm holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Caldwell University as well as Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) and Certified Professional Insurance Agent (CPIA) designations.
Wilhelm can be reached at Daniel.Wilhelm@rtspecialty.com or 609.528.3909.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
