Triad Control Systems, LLC, a Full-Service Automation Company, Acquires Certain Assets of CJ Automation & Controls, LLC
Houston, TX, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Triad Control Systems, LLC (TCS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase certain assets and contracts of CJ Automation and Controls, LLC (CJAC). The transaction is scheduled to close on or about September 1, 2022. This acquisition will enhance TCS’s capabilities to serve the Gulf Coast area and increase bench strength in the PLC product lines. This will also leverage TCS’s robust panel fabrication capabilities to CJA’s existing clientele.
“We see this as a true win for all involved including CJ Automation and Controls, our clients and our respective employees,” said Peter Rafeedie, Manager of Triad Control Systems, LLC. “CJ Automation and Controls mirrors our values and reputation for quality work, and we are excited to carry on the legacy of CJ Automation and Controls. This enhances our ability to expand services to more clients in the midstream area.”
Robert Mitchell, President of CJ Automation and Controls added, “We are very pleased to find a company with the expertise needed to continue to provide our valued customers with quality materials and workmanship for their automation and control needs. Their focus on people and their core values makes this a great transaction.”
For more information on Triad Control Systems, LLC, visit https://thenewtrongroup.com. For more information on CJ Automation and Controls, LLC, visit http://www.cjautomation.com.
About Triad Control Systems, LLC
Triad Control Systems, LLC (TCS) is a full-service automation company providing design services, control panel and modular building fabrication, system integration, and analytical system services. Founded in 1983 by Newtron B. Thomas, The Newtron Group, LLC (NGI), the ultimate parent company of TCS, is one of the largest privately-owned specialty electrical construction companies in the county. With over $600MM in annual revenue and close to 3,000 employees, NGI is also recognized among the nation’s leading industrial electrical and instrumentation providers. With offices across the southeast and the west coast, NGI and its subsidiaries proudly perform work across the United States.
About CJ Automation and Controls, LLC
CJ Automation and Controls, LLC was founded in 1999 and specializes in system integration services, start-ups, PLC programming, HMI programming, and sales and service of automation and control systems. They have provided services for numerous clients in the USA and many international locations. After 23 years of servicing their customers, the owners have decided to retire and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Contact:
Nigel James
Program Management Triad Control Systems, LLC
(979) 299-9893
nigel_james@thenewtrongroup.com
