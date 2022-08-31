Orange County Wing Chun Kung Fu School to Open Bringing Ip Man and Bruce Lee's Lessons to All Ages
The Dragon Institute, a new Wing Chun Kung Fu school, will open in Lake Forest, CA, offering lessons rooted in the teachings of Ip Man and Bruce Lee. It will hold its Grand Opening on Saturday, September 10 at 1pm. The Dragon Institute will have classes for children, teens and adults.
Lake Forest, CA, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Dragon Institute, a Wing Chun Kung Fu school, is opening in Lake Forest, CA and will offer lessons rooted in the teachings of Ip Man and Bruce Lee.
The school is enrolling its founding students now and plans to hold its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1pm, according to its head instructor, Sifu Derrick Mansell.
Classes will be offered for kids ages 4 and up, teens and adults. Students will study a full mind and body approach to martial arts. This includes both traditional Chinese Gung Fu training as well as modern street practical self-defense.
The integrated approach allows students of all ages to learn both practical fighting skills for self-defense along with the ancient life lessons embedded in its practice.
Sifu Mansell describes The Dragon Institute's approach as fighting art, boxing science and life philosophy.
This is the newest location of The Dragon Institute - a school that's been named "Best Martial Arts in Orange County," and is listed as one of the top Wing Chun schools in the nation.
"In comparison to most other martial arts schools, The Dragon Institute is a private school. This allows us to maintain a very low student/teacher ratio," says Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute.
The Dragon Institute is located just off the 5 freeway at 2762 Aspan St., Suite 210 in Lake Forest. For details on how to get started, go to dragoninst.com/irvine-lake-forest or call 949-542-8470.
Elisabeth Williss
949-542-8470
http://www.dragoninst.com
