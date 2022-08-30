New Investors Fund New Initiatives at The Wellness Universe
The Wellness Universe, a digital platform dedicated to bringing vetted wellness services and events to the world since 2015, is happy to announce the successful completion of the first round of investment. The new investors are an eclectic mix of mainstream business professionals and certified wellness practitioners. Their funding and expertise will be used to drive growth for The Wellness Universe.
Union, NJ, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new Senior Partners are active, contributing members of The Wellness Universe, aligned with the mission and vision of the organization.
They include: David D McLeod, DD, PhD, CMLC, Carolyn McGee, Donna Burgher, Rachel Vasquez, Kim Marie Pauline DLM, CNS, CNC, CPT, PES, CES, Carrie Hopkins Doubts, MA, PCC, Carol Pilkington, Debbie Prediger, Susan Cross, and Victoria Soto, JD.
“I’m beyond thrilled to welcome these co-owners,” said Anna Pereira, Founder of the Wellness Universe. “We will see growth in many areas thanks to this expansion including more online wellness learning and experiences, coaching certifications, and live events. Our well-being programs can empower more individuals and organizations to be happier, healthier, more productive, and more profitable.”
To learn more about the Senior Partners and their motivation to support The Wellness Universe as an owner, please visit https://www.thewellnessuniverse.com/leadership-senior-partners/.
About The Wellness Universe: The Wellness Universe believes, happy, healthy, healed humans lead to peace globally. It is focused on enabling total well-being delivered through the people and experiences that serve humanity. The Wellness Universe was founded by Anna Pereira who was inspired in 2013 by a vision to “bring together wellness professionals who serve the greater good and build a hub for holistic health – a community and platform for empowerment of the mind, body and spirit for total well-being personally and professionally.” The Wellness Universe officially launched online in 2015 as a vetted community and online directory of wellness practitioners, live and online events, online learning, content, and resources.
They include: David D McLeod, DD, PhD, CMLC, Carolyn McGee, Donna Burgher, Rachel Vasquez, Kim Marie Pauline DLM, CNS, CNC, CPT, PES, CES, Carrie Hopkins Doubts, MA, PCC, Carol Pilkington, Debbie Prediger, Susan Cross, and Victoria Soto, JD.
“I’m beyond thrilled to welcome these co-owners,” said Anna Pereira, Founder of the Wellness Universe. “We will see growth in many areas thanks to this expansion including more online wellness learning and experiences, coaching certifications, and live events. Our well-being programs can empower more individuals and organizations to be happier, healthier, more productive, and more profitable.”
To learn more about the Senior Partners and their motivation to support The Wellness Universe as an owner, please visit https://www.thewellnessuniverse.com/leadership-senior-partners/.
About The Wellness Universe: The Wellness Universe believes, happy, healthy, healed humans lead to peace globally. It is focused on enabling total well-being delivered through the people and experiences that serve humanity. The Wellness Universe was founded by Anna Pereira who was inspired in 2013 by a vision to “bring together wellness professionals who serve the greater good and build a hub for holistic health – a community and platform for empowerment of the mind, body and spirit for total well-being personally and professionally.” The Wellness Universe officially launched online in 2015 as a vetted community and online directory of wellness practitioners, live and online events, online learning, content, and resources.
Contact
The Wellness UniverseContact
Anna Pereira
908-249-0211
https://www.TheWellnessUniverse.com
Anna Pereira
908-249-0211
https://www.TheWellnessUniverse.com
Categories