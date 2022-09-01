The Polish Cooking Show Adds Assoc. Producer Kevin Pollack to Head Sponsorship Recruiting
Chicago, IL, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Love and Light Productions is proud to announce the addition of Kevin Pollack to the production team for the PBS series The Polish Cooking Show, filmed in Chicago.
Pollack will serve as associate producer on the series, with a focus on aligning corporate, foundation, and individual sponsorships for the cooking and culture program.
“We are very excited to have Kevin Pollack join the production team for this entertaining and educational series. Kevin brings with him an excellent grasp of the entertainment industry and the personable and charming demeanor to represent The Polish Cooking Show as we add sponsors,” states Rikki Lee Travolta, producer and co-creator of the program.
According to a Hollywood Reporter interview with Netflix VP Brandon Riegg, food and cooking shows are at the top of the list of types of programming that people respond to globally. In fact, according to Marketing Charts, 8 out of 10 adults watch cooking shows.
About The Show
In the Polish tradition, when a young man gets married it is his mother’s duty to take her new daughter-in-law under her wing and teach her the family recipes and the history and cultural significance that goes with them.
The Polish Cooking Show brings this tradition to life with Ala Rokita (lovingly referred to as Mama Ala) and her vivacious and witty daughter-in-law Natalie Rokita (Czupta).
Mama Ala was born and raised in Poland before immigrating to the U.S. as a young woman to escape martial law. She is a master in the kitchen and a walking treasure trove of delicious European recipes.
Natalie is a Second City-trained entertainer who keeps the show moving in a lively fashion with her improv and comedy talents. Together the two hosts have an incredible chemistry that makes the show must-see television.
Just like you don’t have to be British to enjoy The Great British Baking Show, you don’t have to be Polish to enjoy The Polish Cooking Show. While the show appeals directly to the country’s 9.15 million Polish Americans, the program has legions of fans from many different cultures and backgrounds.
“People from all walks of life love The Polish Cooking Show because it’s honest and endearing, in the tradition of cooking shows that actually teach you to cook,” explains Travolta. “Cooking competition shows are fun, but viewers also want opportunities to learn to weave some of their own magic in the kitchen.”
Notable Background
Pollack recently produced the New Works Virtual Festival in cooperation with official media sponsor Broadway World. The festival was executive produced Chaz Ebert, wife of the late film critic Roger Ebert. The event featured the talents of Marlee Matlin, Kathleen Turner, Joely Fisher, George Wendt, Robert Wuhl, Richard Kind, Anthony Crivello, Robert Cuccioli, and Marc Kudisch among other Hollywood and Broadway stars, and raised money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).
Pollack is also the producer of Chicago’s Progtoberfest Festival, staged annually at Reggie’s Rock Club, one of the Midwest’s premier concert venues. His resume further includes work in programming, administration, logistics and marketing for Raue Center for the Arts, Arcada Theatre, FedEx, and Zooming the Movies.
“Kevin makes an ideal addition to The Polish Cooking Show team,” praises Travolta. “He has a wide range of diverse talents, an understanding of the nature of sponsorships, and a proven ability to get the ball to the end zone.”
Companies, philanthropists, and foundations interested in The Polish Cooking Show can reach out to Pollack directly.
To contact Kevin Pollack regarding being a part of bringing The Polish Cooking Show to faithful, brand-loyal viewers call (224) 616-5683 x 1430 or (847) 637-6362or email: Kevin@ThePolishCookingShow.com
