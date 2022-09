NAMI KDK 5K Run/Walk: The Race to End Stigma

Aurora, IL, September 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- NAMI KDK 5K Run/WalkThe Race to End StigmaSaturday, October 8, 2022 9:00amPrairie Point Park in Oswego, ILJoin NAMI KDK for a community event celebrating the efforts of The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall County to eradicate the stigma of mental illness. Come for a walk or run and stay for the food, music, and learn about mental health resources. For more information and to register, go to: https://www.namikdk.org/namikdk5k . For sponsorship opportunities: https://www.namikdk.org/nami-5k-sponsorship-opportunities As a valued NAMI KDK supporter or someone interested in learning about NAMI, please take part in this year's NAMI 5K. Staying physically fit and active help improve overall mental health, the proceeds from each participant registration or sponsorship will benefit NAMI KDK to help others in your surrounding area who struggle with mental health conditions.NAMI KDK (Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties) is your local resource for support of those with mental illness, their families, and their communities. We are an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to the eradication of the stigma of mental illness by improving the quality of life of all those striving for mental health wellness. The mission of NAMI KDK is to provide mental health education, support, and advocacy for individuals, family members, and communities.For further information, please check their website: www.namikdk.org Sara Gray Executive DirectorCell: 630-779-3226Email:saragray@namikdk.org