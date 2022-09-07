Footnanny Multi-Million Dollar Brand Launches New Interactive Brand Bodynanny and Podcast
Gloria L. Williams, Oprah's Personal Pedicurist and Founder of Footnanny extended her line of products by creating a New Sister Brand called BODYNANNY. The line is an Interactive Line of Personal Care Products.
Woodland Hills, CA, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gloria L. Williams, Founder of Footnanny, Inc., has created a sister brand BODYNANNY.
BODYNANNY is a line of Interactive Personal Care Products that were developed to give customers a soothing and relaxing bath/shower experience. Products were created to interact with each other which adds growth strength to the brand. The product line consist of One Unscented Sugar Scrub, One Unscented Body Cream, 4 Body Oil Serums and 7 Foaming Bath Soaking Salts.
There is also a Digital Subscription component to the brand, "BODYNANNY The Podcast." This audio platform is a Story Telling Platform that will inspire you to "Love Your Body and Who You Are." Guest will share their story and the solution they chose that worked best for them to live a life with meaning and their own happiness.
Oprah Daily Magazine selected BODYNANNY Eucalyptus Milk Foaming Salts and BODYNANNY Eucalyptus Serum Set were chosen to be apart of their new Refresh Page in their Quarterly 2022 Issue: www.oprahdaily.com/life/g40747556/nighttime-wellness-products/.
The complete BODYNANNY Line of Products made their debut on September 5, 2022 on 40boxes 1 hour national television Deal Segment: 40boxes.com/search.
The brand is taking off with great success and with the leadership of the Founder, this brand will be an overall wellness brand in big demand.
BODYNANNY is made in USA and Leaping Bunny Approved with No Animal Testing.
Gloria L. Williams Founder
1-888-813-3668
www.bodynanny.com
