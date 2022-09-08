Angela Fincham Lowe to Re-Publish Not Even A. Mouse for Christmas 2022
"Not Even A. Mouse" will be available on September 25, 2022 to customers across Amazon and Kindle; it will be in print as well as an e-book on Kindle.
Louisa, VA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angela Fincham Lowe is a children's book author from Louisa, VA. She published her first children's book in 2014, but unfortunately, the publisher went out of business in 2017. When her youngest son started reading, she self published books about him and his dogs to get him interested in reading and it worked. Now, she is re-publishing her first children's book, "Not Even A. Mouse" in September, just in time for Christmas 2022. "Not Even A. Mouse" is a children's Christmas book told by the perspective of the mouse from the classic The Night Before Christmas story. With all the magic of Christmas as well as the true meaning of Christmas combined.
"Not Even A. Mouse" will be available on September 25, 2022 to customers across Amazon and Kindle; it will be in print as well as an e-book on Kindle.
“I'm excited to bring my first book back to the market, I've had so many people ask me about getting another copy after the publisher went out of business; there were absolutely none to be found. I couldn't even get one,” said Angela Fincham Lowe, Children’s book author of "Not Even A. Mouse."
Follow on Facebook at angelafinchamlowe and on Instagram: @angela_fincham_lowe
"Not Even A. Mouse" will be available on September 25, 2022 to customers across Amazon and Kindle; it will be in print as well as an e-book on Kindle.
“I'm excited to bring my first book back to the market, I've had so many people ask me about getting another copy after the publisher went out of business; there were absolutely none to be found. I couldn't even get one,” said Angela Fincham Lowe, Children’s book author of "Not Even A. Mouse."
Follow on Facebook at angelafinchamlowe and on Instagram: @angela_fincham_lowe
Contact
Dandelions MediaContact
1 540-748-0974
www.amazon.com/~/e/B09Q1PBR7F
1 540-748-0974
www.amazon.com/~/e/B09Q1PBR7F
Categories