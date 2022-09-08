Military and Veteran Families Encouraged to Sign Up for Soldiers’ Angels Adopt-A-Family Program
Soldiers' Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program pairs eligible deployed military and veteran families with businesses and individuals who want to help them celebrate the holiday season.
San Antonio, TX, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Soldiers' Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program has returned for 2022 and the national nonprofit organization is encouraging military and veteran families who could use some extra support this holiday season to sign up. Soldiers' Angels Adopt-A-Family pairs eligible deployed military and veteran families with businesses and individuals who want to help their families have a memorable holiday season.
“Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard and doing so, on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget, is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. “The goal of the Adopt-A-Family program is to ensure that all families who have sacrificed for the good of the nation are provided a holiday they’ve earned and deserve.”
Last holiday season, nearly 1,300 families and 3,600 children were supported through the Adopt-A-Family campaign with presents and gift cards valued at over $555,000. This year, Soldiers' Angels is doubling down on its outreach efforts in order to connect all those who want to show their gratitude to military and veteran families. According to Palmer, the goal this year is to support 1,400 or more families.
Veteran and military families in need of support this holiday season can visit SoldiersAngels.org/Adopt-A-Family to learn more and begin the application process. Once accepted, families are adopted by Soldiers' Angels sponsors who, at a minimum, will provide gifts for the children and a grocery gift card to offset the purchase of a holiday dinner.
Registration for military and veteran families is open now. Registration for volunteers interested in adopting families opens on October 5.
The following families are eligible based on financial need. Though priority is given to families based on their income, Adopt-A-Family is designed to support all eligible families.
• Deployed service members who are registered and approved for Soldiers' Angels Deployed Support Program, are an E1-E6, meet income requirements, and will be deployed through December 25, 2022;
• Honorably discharged Post-911 wounded, ill, or injured veterans; and,
• HUD/VASH veteran families.
To be eligible, all military or veteran families must be a legal guardian to one or more children aged 18 and under, living in the home and not yet graduated from high school.
"Kids were so excited. This made their day. Also, being a single father, just the clothes alone made a huge difference. I don't know what I would have done without help." - 2021 Soldiers' Angels Adopt-A-Family Recipient
About Soldiers’ Angels: Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415).
Contact
Mark Szymanski
210-629-0020
www.SoldiersAngels.org
