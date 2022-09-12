Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Houston, TX, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in Colorado.
The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station supports U.S. Space Command's Missile Warning Center and strategic warning/survivable capabilities while providing a ready alternative operating location for NORAD's command center. Six Cooper Enterprise R3 diesel engines (Rated 1,750KW HP) drive generators that serve as power backup for the mountain's critical functions.
"The U.S. military has turned to Cooper Machinery Services for over eighty years to provide quality diesel engines, parts, repairs, and service solutions for marine propulsion and stationary power generation. In those eight decades, this is one of the most mission-critical projects Cooper has ever executed, and we are truly honored to have been chosen by the U.S.S.F.," said Cooper CEO, John Sargent. "Whether they are aware of it or not, every American owes a debt of gratitude to the Space Force for the functions performed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station. Cooper knows this and will go above and beyond the call of duty to provide the U.S.S.F. the very best products and services we can deliver."
The overhaul project will run through 2023. An engineering study and the overhaul and upgrade of the remaining engines is slated to commence in 2023 and 2024.
About Cooper Machinery Services:
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine and compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI™, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are also a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT (G3600 engines), Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas; Deer Park, Texas; Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.
