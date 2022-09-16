Principled Technologies Study Compares MySQL Workloads on Older Dell PowerEdge Compute Sled vs. Newer PowerEdge Hardware with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Containerization
Principled Technologies found online transaction processing performance on a MySQL workload on a new Dell PowerEdge MX750c compute sled with containers to be greater than on an older PowerEdge compute sled with virtual machines.
Durham, NC, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Online transaction processing (OLTP) workloads are critical to the day-to-day operations of businesses across a wide range of industries. To investigate how these workloads could benefit from upgrading hardware, Principled Technologies compared the OLTP performance of a legacy environment with that of a modern environment featuring a Dell PowerEdge MX750c compute sled and VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes.
Principled Technologies measured OLTP performance in a legacy environment of MySQL VMs on a PowerEdge MX740c compute sled running VMware vSphere 7.0 Update 3. Then, they migrated the workload to containers on a Dell PowerEdge MX750c compute sled running the same version of vSphere with VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes (TKG). Finally, they measured OLTP performance in the new environment.
According to the report, “the updated hardware in the new compute sled—including 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, faster memory, and 4th generation PCIe—and the resource-utilization efficiencies of containerization led to a total performance improvement in new orders per minute of 47 percent. Using rough numbers, a company choosing to perform this migration could replace three virtualized older compute sleds with two containerized Dell PowerEdge MX750c compute sleds.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/a66WgAM or view the infographic at https://facts.pt/UFH9Gpw.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
