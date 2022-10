Principled Technologies Releases Research Study Comparing Publicly Available Information About the Dell PowerMax 8500 Array and the Pure Storage FlashArray//XL170

Durham, NC, October 05, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The first step in selecting enterprise storage systems is to learn about the basics of what the market has to offer, but information from vendors can be sparse or difficult to locate. Principled Technologies (PT) researched and summarized publicly available information about the Dell PowerMax 8500 and Pure Storage FlashArray//XL170 and compared the vendor-disclosed features and capabilities of each.According to the report, “The information available on the Dell PowerMax 8500,which was plentiful, indicated that this array is more expandable, had significantly greater effective capacity and stronger performance, offers mainframe support for secure compatibility with legacy applications, and offers verified suitability for secure environments. Public information about the Pure Storage FlashArray//XL170 was sparse, leaving us unsure about some aspects of the array, but indicated that it is less expandable and has lower overall storage performance than the Dell PowerMax 8500 array.”To learn more about the benefits that the Dell PowerMax 8500 can offer, read the full report at https://facts.pt/m5msDUa About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com