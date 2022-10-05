Principled Technologies Releases Two Studies Comparing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptops to Apple MacBook Pro Laptops

Principled Technologies (PT) found that Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors were lighter, delivered better overall performance, and achieved faster internet connection speeds than their Apple MacBook Pro M1 chip-based competitors.