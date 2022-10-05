Principled Technologies Releases Two Studies Comparing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptops to Apple MacBook Pro Laptops
Principled Technologies (PT) found that Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors were lighter, delivered better overall performance, and achieved faster internet connection speeds than their Apple MacBook Pro M1 chip-based competitors.
Durham, NC, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In today’s working world, the modern employee may be working from home, in-office, or on the road. They need powerful business or professional laptops that are ready to work, but also light enough for easy transport.
Principled Technologies conducted hands-on productivity and collaboration tests on pairs of 13-inch and 16-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 and Apple MacBook laptops. The first report compared two 13-inch business laptops: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and the Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch). The second report compared two 16-inch professional laptops: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 and the Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch).
According to the 13-inch laptop report, “the 13-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 powered by an Intel Core i7 vPro processor was lighter and more compact; received higher performance-based Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 5 benchmark scores; completed Microsoft 365 and Adobe Premiere Pro tasks faster; and had faster upload/download speeds in our Speedtest by Ookla comparisons than an 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro powered by an Apple M1 chip.”
According to the 16-inch laptop report, “a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 powered by an Intel Core i9 vPro processor was lighter, delivered better performance, and achieved faster internet connection speeds than an 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro powered by an Apple M1 Max chip.”
To learn more, read the 13-inch laptop report at https://facts.pt/sCdYNh7 and the 16-inch laptop report at https://facts.pt/8F2sSWo.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
