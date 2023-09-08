Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Google Cloud C3 High CPU Instances with 4th-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Previous-Gen Instances
In hands-on testing, PT found that Google Cloud C3 high CPU instances with 4th-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors improved SQL Server transaction rates compared to N2 instances with previous-generation processors.
Durham, NC, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cloud instance options are plentiful, which can make finding an instance that delivers top performance difficult. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the SQL Server database performance of Google Cloud C3 high CPU instances with 4th-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and older N2 instances using an online transaction processing (OLTP) workload.
According to the report, “In our tests, the C3 high CPU instances were able to handle significantly more new orders per minute (NOPM) than similarly configured N2 high CPU instances with previous-gen processors. The ability to handle more NOPM on C3 high CPU instances means that your organization could support more customers, reduce bottlenecks during peak times that cause customers to wait, or even save money by needing fewer instances to support your user base.”
To learn more about how Google Cloud C3 instances can improve performance, read the full report at https://facts.pt/fT4I4DZ.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
