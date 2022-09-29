Alex Ilgner Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alex Ilgner has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since joining the company in 2021, Ilgner has successfully assisted with the new business, marketing, and account management efforts of the organization’s senior leadership.
“Alex’s tireless work ethic and constant thirst for knowledge has greatly supported our ability to provide our clients and their customers with competitive risk management solutions,” says Joseph Reynolds, senior vice president, RT ECP. “We are dedicated to furthering his growth in this extremely complicated niche market, while capitalizing daily on his energy, drive and enthusiasm.”
Prior to RT ECP, Ilgner supported the day-to-day account activities performed at Diversified Insurance Industries of Hunt Valley, MD. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Risk Management and Insurance from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS®) designation.
A resident of King of Prussia, Pa, Ilgner can be reached at 609-469-2650 or alex.ilgner@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
