Perpetua Advisors' Growth Continues with the Newly Expanded "Office of the CIO" Division, Led by Ibrahim Sayed
Dallas, TX, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ibrahim leads Perpetua Advisors’ Office of the CIO where he assists their clients in the consolidation, organization, and deployment of key IT processes and sub-processes in alignment with Perpetua’s IT Business Management disciplines. Ibrahim is a devout data advocate who implements key strategies to revolutionize business efficiencies using data and connected information systems. His penchant for process-driven delivery is enhanced by his ability to organize business priorities.
He was formerly employed as a Senior Business Analyst and Project Manager at inSITE – The ERP for IT; served as a Senior Associate Manager and Senior Consultant at Systems Plus Solutions and oversaw Offshore Operations and Delivery Management at inSite Services. When not sharing his business acumen with Perpetua clients, Ibrahim enjoys refining his talent in graphic design, experimenting with WordPress, and keeping apprised of the latest trends in technology.
Ibrahim is an alumnus of Mumbai University in Computer Applications and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mumbai’s Modern College Vashi. In his spare time, he can be found playing RPG or Strategy games, listening to Rock and J-Rock or immersing himself in conversations about comic books and their live-action adaptations as an active member of Perpetua’s internal geek squad.
Perpetua is a Business Transformation and Operating company, specializing in C-Level technology leadership and information technology services. We bring a playbook and ecosystem of partners to bear in order to accelerate value from business transactions. Perpetua specializes in privately held, private equity growth companies between $30M and $300M in annual revenue in the manufacturing, CPG, Field Services and logistics industries.
