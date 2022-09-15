Emily Stedman Exhibits New Watercolors at NOHO M55 Gallery in Manhattan
New York City watercolor artist Emily Stedman's solo art exhibition is a metaphor for the fragility of the physical world.
New York, NY, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remembered Gardens - Watercolors of Capricious Nature celebrates the beauty of nature through simple forms. The exhibit will be at NOHO M55 Gallery from September 27 - October 15.
“The way Stedman paints is just as organic as her subject matter. She doesn’t meticulously mix colors, but instead, throws the paint onto the paper and allows the colors to mix.” - Josey Bartlett, Queens Chronicle
The distinguishing characteristic of Stedman’s watercolors is her unique way of playing with perspective which reflects how gardens are seen and experienced by people instead of how cameras portray them. Utilizing the interaction between randomness and technique, Stedman employs the watercolor medium as a jumping-off point for the ebb and flow of natural elements in the environment.
Born in New York City, Emily Stedman’s family moved to France when she was in first grade. Her oil and watercolor paintings, exploring imagined narrative memories, have been shown in group and solo shows including The Brooklyn Museum, The Rotunda Gallery, Brooklyn, New York, Historic Northampton Museum, Northampton, MA, and numerous other galleries, publications and collections. She was a Painter-in-Residence at Bryant Park, New York, NY; created a street art mural for the City of Yonkers, NY; a Painter-In-Residence for Su Casa sponsored by the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council; and was a Creative Artists’ Corps grant recipient in the summer of 2021.
NOHO M55 Gallery is located at 548 W. 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 11 am - 6pm
Phone: (917) 675-6884
Dates: September 27 - October 15
Opening reception: Sept. 29, 5-8 pm
Emily Stedman
(917) 675-6884
https://www.emilystedman.com
@nepperhan_watercolors
