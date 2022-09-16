Western Loan and Jewelry Announces They Authenticate and Provide a Certificate for Luxury Handbags
Luxury handbags are not only beautiful, but expensive. To hold their value, it is important to have them authenticated and a certificate showing they are genuine.
Los Angeles, CA, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Western Loan and Jewelry announced they are now authenticating luxury handbags and as a perk, they will provide a certificate of authenticity. This is important if you want your luxury handbag to hold its value.
There are so many counterfeit bags on the market and places that buy and sell luxury bags may be skeptical about the bag they are considering buying. To decrease the risk a bag is fake, have it authenticated.
Some shops will look at stitching, materials used, hardware on the bag and the bag construction to determine the bag is authentic. Unfortunately, there is human error.
Western Loan and Jewelry uses Entrupy to authenticate bags and provide a "Certificate of Authenticity." They will authenticate bags by setting up an appointment.
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
