LCBM Fall 2022 Scholarships Awarded: Supporting Excellence in Education
Dallas, TX, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation (The Foundation) and 2020 Companies (www.2020companies.com) today announce their continued support of education by awarding scholarships. Employees and their dependents are eligible if they are enrolled full-time in a 2-year or 4-year degree program in the United States.
This Fall 2022, twenty scholarships were awarded based on meeting eligibility requirements and reviewing the candidates’ written submissions. Additionally, ten of the twenty students awarded earned this award during a previous semester. The Foundation and 2020 Companies proudly celebrates the third distribution of this scholarship. Since this scholarship’s inception, fifty-two awards have been distributed to students within our organization.
Scholarship recipients attend universities nationwide, including the University of Baylor, University of Phoenix, George Mason University and Towson University. Their award recipients have shared what this scholarship means and how it has affected their lives.
Scholarship recipient, Arielle shared, “Going to school full-time (Psychology), working, and being a mom of two (under 5), my life is crazy and stressful. This scholarship has lifted a weight off my shoulders. I am one step closer to me reaching my dreams. I am proving to myself and my kids that no matter the time, you can accomplish your goals if you are determined.”
The Fall 2022 LCMB Scholarship applicants come from various backgrounds, celebrating the diversity and inclusiveness of 2020 Companies. This semester’s scholarship recipients are pursuing degrees in Computer Science, Cyber Security Engineering, Nursing, and other various courses of study. These students highlight the strength of our people and their dedication to continual improvement through education and professional development.
Christopher B Munday, CEO, shared, “The opportunities the LCBM Foundation Scholarship provides students within our organization are tremendous. After 3 semesters of award distribution, we are beginning to see the long-term results of this initiative.”
Ross Wissner, COO, added, “We are grateful for the continuing partnership with The Munday Foundation. Their generosity in supporting critical employee benefits could not be more important to our team members. It’s exciting to watch our employees grow professionally because of these scholarships.”
Additionally, employees and their dependents will have another opportunity to apply for this scholarship in the Spring of 2023. Join them in celebrating these students and their drive for continued growth through education.
About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation
The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation promotes and supports the continued education and development of new skills for individuals of diverse communities, especially historically underrepresented groups. 2020 Companies and The Foundation will continue to find ways to support and strengthen educational opportunities globally.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a 3PL sales strategy and experiential marketing agency. We provide innovative turnkey outsourced solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop virtual/online/in-person training nationwide. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees in over 50,000 retail locations across the United States, partnering with many of the most recognized electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
