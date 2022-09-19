Global Women International Leadership Network to Address Emerging Trends in Business, Technology and Society and Empower Women
The 25th jubilee of the Global Leadership Network will be honored and celebrated during the Global WINConference in Rome on September 21-23, 2022; The event is bringing together hundreds of top women and men and Fortune 500 companies from around the world to evolve, inspire, and accelerate WIN’s impact in the world, at work and in our lives. The event is to address emerging trends in business, technology and society.
Lausanne, Switzerland, September 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Inspiring Women Worldwide.” That’s the message the World’s Prominent Women International Network (WIN) is bringing to its jubilee edition event in Rome.
The 25th edition of the Annual Global conference is set to unite top female and male professionals worldwide to address current challenges, test our diverse and inclusive decision making and accelerate our impact in the world, at work in our lives.
The three-day event will provide a unique framework of change and an opportunity to meet with the leaders of today and tomorrow, advocate, and exchange business ideas, all aimed at creating a world that works for all.
WIN was founded in 1997 in Milan by Norwegian social entrepreneur and pioneer Kristin Engvig to empower, develop and connect women leaders around the world in its unique feminine, authentic and globally inclusive and sustainable way.
WIN’s vision is to expand the global community and network of conscious and inspired leaders ready to bring their signature leadership to social communities, corporations, supranational institutions, political organizations and entrepreneurship worldwide.
Through its innovative and collaborative framework of change, WIN connects thousands of people worldwide: politicians, business people, musicians, multinationals, artists, and entrepreneurs. It develops new leadership paths for individuals and organizations, helps rural communities, and develops projects to support women around the world.
WIN’s Women Empowerment Fund provides scholarships and support to projects that improve lives and enable economic and individual empowerment. In the past 25 years, with the help of members and various stakeholders, WIN’s Fund awarded more than 1,000 scholarships and supported numerous initiatives.
Since 1997, more than 22,500 people from 129 countries have joined Women International Networking, 93% being women.
Over the last two decades, the global WIN conference has been hosted in Prague, Berlin, Paris, Milan, Lausanne, Geneva, Oslo, Barcelona, Athens, and Rome and on-line. In addition to the flagship Global WIN Conference, on-line forums, mobilizing events, and learning journeys take place worldwide, especially active in Japan, India, Nigeria and Dubai.
“Women hold biases towards themselves and other women until they are made aware of it. It is not necessarily only men or institutions that hold biases towards women and the feminine. A different future is possible and is already waiting to be revealed. Giving value to the feminine in the world, in this moment, asks us to take a stand for our growth and integrity. Evolving our consciousness is critical. We will continue to inspire conscious, values-driven leaders to create and live their lives with beauty, enthusiasm, and authenticity,” said Kristin Engvig, founder of WIN.
Visit Global Women International Leadership Conference in Rome on September 21-23, 2022, at Ergife Palace Hotel, become part of the learning experience, meet global leaders, and connect with world thinkers and innovators in diversity and inclusion.
Notes to editors
Briefings are available on-site and virtually with spokespeople.
Please get in touch +41795585951 to book a time slot.
High-res images are available on request.
Interviews will be available with the Founder of WIN Kristin Engvig.
About WIN
WIN™ is a leadership organization based in Lausanne, Switzerland founded in 1997 in Milan by Norwegian social entrepreneur Kristin Engvig. A mission-driven organization devoted to empowering and inspiring women in Europe and around the world, WIN provides a framework for change as well as a community of global pioneering women – a modern sisterhood working internationally.
The 25th edition of the Annual Global conference is set to unite top female and male professionals worldwide to address current challenges, test our diverse and inclusive decision making and accelerate our impact in the world, at work in our lives.
The three-day event will provide a unique framework of change and an opportunity to meet with the leaders of today and tomorrow, advocate, and exchange business ideas, all aimed at creating a world that works for all.
WIN was founded in 1997 in Milan by Norwegian social entrepreneur and pioneer Kristin Engvig to empower, develop and connect women leaders around the world in its unique feminine, authentic and globally inclusive and sustainable way.
WIN’s vision is to expand the global community and network of conscious and inspired leaders ready to bring their signature leadership to social communities, corporations, supranational institutions, political organizations and entrepreneurship worldwide.
Through its innovative and collaborative framework of change, WIN connects thousands of people worldwide: politicians, business people, musicians, multinationals, artists, and entrepreneurs. It develops new leadership paths for individuals and organizations, helps rural communities, and develops projects to support women around the world.
WIN’s Women Empowerment Fund provides scholarships and support to projects that improve lives and enable economic and individual empowerment. In the past 25 years, with the help of members and various stakeholders, WIN’s Fund awarded more than 1,000 scholarships and supported numerous initiatives.
Since 1997, more than 22,500 people from 129 countries have joined Women International Networking, 93% being women.
Over the last two decades, the global WIN conference has been hosted in Prague, Berlin, Paris, Milan, Lausanne, Geneva, Oslo, Barcelona, Athens, and Rome and on-line. In addition to the flagship Global WIN Conference, on-line forums, mobilizing events, and learning journeys take place worldwide, especially active in Japan, India, Nigeria and Dubai.
“Women hold biases towards themselves and other women until they are made aware of it. It is not necessarily only men or institutions that hold biases towards women and the feminine. A different future is possible and is already waiting to be revealed. Giving value to the feminine in the world, in this moment, asks us to take a stand for our growth and integrity. Evolving our consciousness is critical. We will continue to inspire conscious, values-driven leaders to create and live their lives with beauty, enthusiasm, and authenticity,” said Kristin Engvig, founder of WIN.
Visit Global Women International Leadership Conference in Rome on September 21-23, 2022, at Ergife Palace Hotel, become part of the learning experience, meet global leaders, and connect with world thinkers and innovators in diversity and inclusion.
Notes to editors
Briefings are available on-site and virtually with spokespeople.
Please get in touch +41795585951 to book a time slot.
High-res images are available on request.
Interviews will be available with the Founder of WIN Kristin Engvig.
About WIN
WIN™ is a leadership organization based in Lausanne, Switzerland founded in 1997 in Milan by Norwegian social entrepreneur Kristin Engvig. A mission-driven organization devoted to empowering and inspiring women in Europe and around the world, WIN provides a framework for change as well as a community of global pioneering women – a modern sisterhood working internationally.
Contact
Women International NetworkingContact
Natasha Konstantinova
+41795585951
www.winconference.net
Natasha Konstantinova
+41795585951
www.winconference.net
Multimedia
Categories