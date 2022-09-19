Global Women International Leadership Network to Address Emerging Trends in Business, Technology and Society and Empower Women

The 25th jubilee of the Global Leadership Network will be honored and celebrated during the Global WINConference in Rome on September 21-23, 2022; The event is bringing together hundreds of top women and men and Fortune 500 companies from around the world to evolve, inspire, and accelerate WIN’s impact in the world, at work and in our lives. The event is to address emerging trends in business, technology and society.