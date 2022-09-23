Sumi Garg Joins the Team as a Marriage and Family Therapist at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue Washington

Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Sumi Garg to its team of specialized counselors. Sumi is trained in Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy and will be responsible for working with couples. She also specializes in treating perinatal issues including anxiety and depression.