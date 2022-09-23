Sumi Garg Joins the Team as a Marriage and Family Therapist at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue Washington
Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Sumi Garg to its team of specialized counselors. Sumi is trained in Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy and will be responsible for working with couples. She also specializes in treating perinatal issues including anxiety and depression.
Bellevue, WA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Garg joins the Bellevue Family Counseling team from Northshore Youth and Family Services in Bothell Washington. While there working as an intern, Ms. Garg provided counseling to children, teens, adults and couples. She earned her master’s degree in couple & family therapy from Antioch University in Seattle. She is currently working to complete her hours as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Associate.
“I am thrilled to be part of the team at Bellevue Family Counseling. My career path has always focused on supporting the family system, particularly the couple relationship dynamic. I get to bring my training and experience to support better family relationships,” Ms. Garg says. “This includes working on Perinatal issues, which is still under recognized and underserved issue for moms and even dads."
Marlon Familton, adult therapist and co-director at Bellevue Family Counseling states, “We are thrilled to have Sumi Garg on our team of already highly skilled psychotherapists. Her passion and skills for working with Perinatal issues will be highly valued by clients and enhance our team. We have created a page on our website for counseling for perinatal issues for more information."
Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder (PMAD) is one of the most common complications of pregnancy. Yet PMADs are often not recognized or acknowledged. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of American PMADs are the number one complication of pregnancy and childbirth. Perinatal Mood Anxiety Disorders can have profound adverse effects on the women, children, and their family’s mental, physical and emotional health. Women of every culture, age, income level, and race can develop PMADs any time during pregnancy and after childbirth.
“As a mother myself, I know the stress and challenges of pregnancy, birth and early child rearing are already difficult. Also having a PMAD, this can become overwhelming if not debilitating,” Ms. Garg says. “I’m excited to be able to offer specialized support for perinatal issues and do my best to help moms recover and more enjoy their children.”
Bellevue Family Counseling is a private practice counseling group located in Bellevue Washington founded in 2008 by Marlon Familton and Leah Koenig. They offer one-to-one counseling for adults, couples, teens, children and parent coaching. Licensed providers use evidence-based therapies to help clients heal and create their best self.
Bellevue Family Counseling is located at 1601 116th Ave. NE, Suite 102 (adults) and Suite 111 (children & teens), Bellevue, WA 98004, USA.
