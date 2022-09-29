Viki B. Zarkin Recognized as a Mentor of the Year for 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.(Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Harrisburg, PA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Viki B. Zarkin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Mentor of the Year for 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of motivational speaking and life coaching.
AboutT Viki B. Zarkin
Viki B. Zarkin is a motivational speaker and coach for her company, I Am The One. With over twelve years’ experience, she offers motivational speaking and cancer coaching on a national level. Viki inspires women to change the way they have been programmed to think and emphasizes the importance of educating young women to believe in themselves, challenge the status quo, find their voice and listen to their heart.
Ms. Zarkin earned a B.S. in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from Ithaca College in 1987. She moved back to Pennsylvania and managed the Corporate Video Production division for Cable Adnet and met her husband, Jere Zarkin. They married in 1992 and began their life together. Viki began to work with Jere at his dental practice, running his front office. In 1999, they had their first child Dell Isaac Zarkin, and in 2002, they had their second child, Isabella Jolie Zarkin. The children, the dental practice, and family kept them very busy until Viki was diagnosed with cancer on January 5, 2011. Then their world turned upside down. Viki was told by her doctor to go home and get her affairs in order. She spent the next several years fighting for her life advocating for herself and navigating through the health care world and following her gut. Viki said, “After ten years, I am the only one like me alive. I want to shout out to the roof tops. You don’t have to die! Look at me!”
Viki felt it was important to share her story and has written a book titled, “I Am The One." Her book shares her journey in all its rawness. Viki doesn't hold back, giving a candid account of what it’s really like to go through a life-or-death experience, how she coped with it, and how her family coped with it. There is beauty, laughter, love, sadness, and pain … and above all, truth. The book can be purchased in bookstores across the country in hardcover. It is also available as an e-book version on Amazon.com, ISBN-10: 1737872900 and is also sold on Viki’s website: iamtheone.com.
Recently, Viki has formed a new organization to change the face of women’s health. “Lunge for Healthcare” was created to teach women to follow their instincts when it comes to their healthcare. In addition, “Lung for Healthcare” is educating doctors to listen first and diagnosis second. “Once Lunge for Healthcare can accomplish this, then we ask insurance companies to use the millions of dollars we have saved them by encouraging preventative medicine,” said Viki. “At that time, we will ask insurance companies to give back the treatments that have been removed for women’s insurances.” Anyone that wants to help or donate can visit lungeforhealthcare.org.
Ms. Zarkin is available for speaking engagements. Her story is not limited to just cancer. She also speaks about doctor/patient relationships, nutrition, appreciating the "little things in life,” juggling motherhood and cancer, working with doctors advocating for listening before diagnosing in the treatment rooms, helping women follow their instinct’s regarding their own health care, and much more. Viki has spoken to corporations such as Capital Blue as well as college campuses like Lebanon Valley College; her reach is vast and surprisingly versatile. Viki’s can-do attitude inspires people to think differently in their everyday lives and by applying her unique thought process, deals can be made in a boardroom just as easily as they can help someone through their cancer battle. Viki will also be offering Zoom classes by logging into her website, iamtheone.com, in the near future.
A distinguished P.O.W.E.R. member, Ms. Zarkin was honored by P.O.W.E.R. Magazine as a Woman of Distinction, Woman of the Year, Woman of the Month, Mentor of the Year 2021, and received P.OW.E.R.’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2021. She also has been featured on P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio.
Outside of the recognition she has received from P.O.W.E.R, Viki has also been awarded Top Inspirational Speaker of the year 2021 by IAOTP (International Association for Top Professionals) and was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Viki is a proud member of Dr Shirlene’s Authors and Speakers Mastermind group. Ms. Zarkin has been on multiple podcasts, including Scotty MacGregor “You Can Make a Difference.” She was recently featured on Pamela Kuhns radio show and given a full page spread in the Patriot Newspaper.
“I made a promise to God to help someone every day,” said Viki. “Big or small, it doesn't matter, that's what I'm going to do.”
In her spare time, Viki enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
