New Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Patient Satisfaction and Participation Report
800 Current and Future Clinical Trial Participants Link Satisfaction and Willingness to Participate with Decentralized Strategies
Menlo Park, CA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO, CDMO and Biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its new syndicated report, "Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Strategies to Enhance Patient Satisfaction and Future Participation." This landmark study of 360 clinical trial participants and 440 non-participants in the US and Europe demonstrates that convenience and flexibility is preferred. The analysis also shows that while in-person interaction with physicians remains important, less travel-focused clinical trials elements will drive clinical trial participation.
As utilization of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) strategies continues to grow following the COVID-19 pandemic, large CROs including IQVIA, Labcorp, Parexel, ICON, Thermo Fisher/PPD, and others continue to invest in remote and in-home capabilities. The market research was conducted to better understand rationale for joining a specific clinical trial, factors influencing clinical trial participation, perceptions of clinical trial element ease or difficulty, and impact of DCT strategies on clinical trial experience and future participation. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, "If there is one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that we can function effectively in a remote environment. However, our research shows that patients and those that have not participated in a clinical trial do value face-to-face visits with a physician. Interestingly and most importantly, our research has identified those decentralized clinical trial elements that patients and non-participants value even more than direct interaction with a physician, and lead to greater satisfaction and willingness to participate in the future. Given the growing clinical trial complexity and challenge the industry faces recruiting patients for trials, this information is timely and highly valuable."
To learn more about the transition away from traditional clinical trials and those decentralized strategies that lead to the highest patient satisfaction and participation, or to download sample pages from the report, visit Life Science Strategy Group.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
