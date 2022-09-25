Sitka Music Festival Presents Simply Three as Part of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics

The Sitka Music Festival is pleased to present YouTube phenomenon, Simply Three as part of the second week of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics in Sitka and Anchorage. Simply Three has a dedicated fan base of almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers from their covers of music by artists such as Avicii, Adele, Bastille, Coldplay, One Republic, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Journey, Queen and more.