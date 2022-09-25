Sitka Music Festival Presents Simply Three as Part of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics
The Sitka Music Festival is pleased to present YouTube phenomenon, Simply Three as part of the second week of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics in Sitka and Anchorage. Simply Three has a dedicated fan base of almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers from their covers of music by artists such as Avicii, Adele, Bastille, Coldplay, One Republic, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Journey, Queen and more.
Anchorage, AK, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Sitka Music Festival will present the second week of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics beginning September 28, in Sitka, and finishing on October 2, in Anchorage. Artistic Director, Zuill Bailey has programmed a wide variety of music ranging from Beethoven to Bastille. The group, Simply Three who has warmed the hearts of almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers will appear on September 28 in Sitka and October 1 in Anchorage. The group will shred strings playing covers of Avicii, Bastille, Adele, Coldplay, The Beatles, Journey and more.
Grammy Award winning cellist, Zuill Bailey will appear on September 30 in an all Beethoven concert with pianist, Victor Santiago Asunción who has been praised by the Washington Post for his “poised and imaginative playing.” Mr. Asunción will also appear in a solo recital featuring Beethoven’s “Appassionata” Sonata and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition on October 2.
The week will also feature educational programming at Sitka High School and Dimond High School in Anchorage and a free (with the price of admission) concert at the Anchorage Museum on Friday, September 30 at noon.
The full details of the week are below. Information is available at www.sitkamusicfestival.org and www.sitkamusicfestival.org/simplythree. Anchorage tickets are also available by calling CenterTix at 907-263-2787
Wednesday, September 28 at Sitka Performing Arts Center, Sitka – 7 p.m.
Simply Three in Concert
Friday, September 30 at UAA Recital Hall, Anchorage – 7 p.m.
Zuill Bailey and Victor Santiago Asunción in Concert
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Variations on ‘Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen’, Op. 66
Ludwig van Beethoven: Twelve Variations on a Theme from Händel’s Oratorio ‘Judas Maccabeus’ WoO 45
Ludwig van Beethoven: 7 Variations on ‘Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen’, WoO 46
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102, No. 2
Zuill Bailey, cello
Victor Santiago Asunción, piano
Saturday, October 1 at ACPA Discovery Theatre, Anchorage – 7 p.m.
Simply Three in Concert
Sunday, October 2 at UAA Recital Hall, Anchorage – 4 p.m.
Victor Santiago Asunción in Concert
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57, “Appassionata”
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Victor Santiago Asunción, piano
