Lambert Pawn Announces Online Store for Convienent Holiday Shopping
The holidays are approaching fast. Consumers will start their holiday shopping and want affordable prices. Lambert Pawn Shop announced they launched an online store to help ease the burden of shopping for the holidays.
Whittier, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- October 1st is in just a few days. Look in the stores, and there is Halloween decor everywhere. Take a deeper dive, and in the back aisles store employees are setting up Christmas displays. The holidays will be in full swing in just a few weeks.
There are twelve Saturdays until Christmas.
Lambert Pawn Shop, located in Whittier, CA, understands consumers are busy. Between work, family, and personal schedules, there are not enough hours in the day to get everything done, let alone shop for the holidays.
Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have an online shop featuring their current inventory. Updated daily with detailed pictures and descriptions, so shoppers can browse often and shop for what they want.
Shopping for luxury jewelry like gold, silver, or diamonds? Lambert Pawn Shop has quality, affordable, pre owned luxury items are authenticated, and tested before they are put in their inventory.
With the announcement about their online inventory, holiday shoppers can save money by shopping affordable prices from the comfort of their homes. Visit them today at: lambertpawn.com
There are twelve Saturdays until Christmas.
Lambert Pawn Shop, located in Whittier, CA, understands consumers are busy. Between work, family, and personal schedules, there are not enough hours in the day to get everything done, let alone shop for the holidays.
Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have an online shop featuring their current inventory. Updated daily with detailed pictures and descriptions, so shoppers can browse often and shop for what they want.
Shopping for luxury jewelry like gold, silver, or diamonds? Lambert Pawn Shop has quality, affordable, pre owned luxury items are authenticated, and tested before they are put in their inventory.
With the announcement about their online inventory, holiday shoppers can save money by shopping affordable prices from the comfort of their homes. Visit them today at: lambertpawn.com
Contact
Beach Loan Services & PawnContact
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
Categories