Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Layaway Program in Time for the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. Idaho Pawn and Gold has numerous items available for an affordable price and to assist customers in the community, they now offer a Layaway Program.
Meridian, ID, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold has three pawn shop locations in Meridian, Boise and Nampa, ID. They announced a Layaway Program for customers living in Idaho. With the announcement, customers can shop and select luxury and name brand items and place them on layaway.
The program allows customers to make reasonable payments, so they can pay for their merchandise before the holidays and then have their merchandise for the holidays. To assist customers, they require a small down payment and state issued ID.
Idaho Pawn and Gold is a family own and operated business. They are proud to offer customer pawn, selling and buying services.
Idaho Pawn and Gold has a large gold and precious metals program, fine jewelry, luxury handbags, and brand name electronics, and these items may also be placed on layaway.
For details on the lay away program, contact them at pawnidaho.com/.
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
