Evidence Partners Rebrands as DistillerSR to Leverage Market Awareness of Its Core Literature Review Platform
The Company Also Bolstered Its Executive Team in Security, Product Management and Operations to Support Accelerating Growth
Ottawa, Canada, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Building on its recent C$20 million growth financing, Evidence Partners® Inc., the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, today announced the rebranding of Evidence Partners Inc. as DistillerSR® Inc. The name change combines the company and product brand into one corporate entity, reinforcing the firm’s brand-building efforts in markets that are rapidly adopting DistillerSR as their literature review platform.
“For more than a decade, DistillerSR has been the most recognized brand in our industry,” said Peter O’Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. “This rebrand is a logical step in aligning our corporate identity with how our stakeholders relate to our business and our offerings.”
DistillerSR Inc. also augmented its management team to accommodate the firm’s rapid growth. Alan Charlton joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Head of IT. Most recently, Alan held CISO and IT roles at Toronto-based CaseWare, helping the company grow from a single Canadian office to multiple offices internationally. Mark Priatel expanded his responsibilities as Vice President Software Engineering to include product management, providing strategic direction to the entire DistillerSR portfolio and partner ecosystem. Chris Wright, meanwhile, moved from Vice President Marketing and Partners to Executive Vice President Operations.
“We’ve assembled a terrific team that is helping the company achieve its growth ambitions,” said O’Blenis. “What will set us apart is our ability to execute at speed and scale in all the markets we serve. In collaboration with their colleagues, these executives will enable DistillerSR to execute effectively as we push through the next phase of our business growth.”
Literature reviews are the cornerstone of evidence-based research, but their production has traditionally been highly manual, time consuming and error prone. The DistillerSR platform enables customers to securely automate the management and analysis of evidence-based research — faster, more accurately and more transparently at scale.
Today, more than 300 of the world’s leading research organizations, including more than 60 percent of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready and regulatory compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than any other method. With more organizations using DistillerSR to automate their systematic reviews, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines and regulatory submissions, and deliver better overall research.
About DistillerSR Inc.
For more information about DistillerSR, visit www.distillersr.com.
